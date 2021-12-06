Wipro and Celonis launch Supply Chain Command Center

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and Celonis, a player in execution management, have announced the launch of a ‘Supply Chain Command Center’ to help organisations drive supply-chain transformation.
The solution enables companies to automatically identify and fix process bottlenecks and inefficiencies, gain powerful business insights, open new growth opportunities, manage risks and maintain business continuity even in disruptive times. It improves the supply-chain efficiency by working across four stages – planning, sourcing, developing and delivering.
The Supply Chain Command Center combines a range of business-critical capabilities, from process KPI benchmarks to process optimisation in transformation programmes. Enterprises can leverage ready-to-use models for process maturity level assessment, custom code analysis, and automation opportunities. The solution is offered as-a-service without any upfront investments.
Harish Dwarkanhalli, President–Applications & Data, iDEAS, Wipro Limited, said, “Supply chain management has long been a priority for global businesses, but the need to transform the supply chain has dramatically increased due to the pandemic. Our joint solution enables businesses to reimagine and re-transform the supply chain process, using data and process intelligence across large transformation projects. We are pleased to partner with Celonis to bring this innovative solution to companies around the globe.”
Amit Puri, Global Vice-President & Head – BPO & Managed Services, Celonis, said, “Since announcing our global partnership earlier this year, Wipro and Celonis are jointly driving the next-gen digital transformation impact for global customers. The Supply Chain Command Center solution is our new joint offering that is helping enterprises optimise their supply chain management transformation initiatives. The powerful combination of Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) with Wipro’s domain expertise and advanced augmented intelligence capabilities of Wipro Holmes, enables us to unlock faster value for our customers across every industry segment and accelerate supply chain transformation through data-driven business execution.”
