hamburger

Info-tech

Brightcom to set up quantum computing lab

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Updated on: Sep 21, 2022
istock

istock

The Brightcom Qulabz Innovation Labs will create a Quantum AI team with technical and operational support

Brightcom Group Ltd, a digital marketing solutions company, has said that it is setting up a quantum computing innovation lab in Hyderabad in association with Qulabz Inc.

The Brightcom Qulabz Innovation Labs will create a Quantum AI team with technical and operational support to create applied AI and Quantum AI solutions and products.

“It would house a lab interior, clean room, optical tables and other lab equipment related to conducting research in applications of Quantum Computing,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Published on September 21, 2022
computing and information technology
companies
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you