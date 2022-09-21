Brightcom to set up quantum computing lab

Brightcom Group Ltd, a digital marketing solutions company, has said that it is setting up a quantum computing innovation lab in Hyderabad in association with Qulabz Inc.

The Brightcom Qulabz Innovation Labs will create a Quantum AI team with technical and operational support to create applied AI and Quantum AI solutions and products.

“It would house a lab interior, clean room, optical tables and other lab equipment related to conducting research in applications of Quantum Computing,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.