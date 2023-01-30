China’s Baidu has recently announced its plans to roll out an artificial intelligence (AI) bot system similar to OpenAI-backed ChatGPT in March, as per reports.

Baidu’s plan for an AI bot service will reportedly allow users to get conversation-based search results alike ChatGPT. The company also has plans to roll out the service as a standalone application and by-time merge it into its search engine.

Also read:Internet sensation ChatGPT caught in the dark webInternet sensation ChatGPT caught in the dark web

Baidu has been researching on AI for years to seek an opportunity to shift from online marketing to in-depth technology. Baidu’s large-scale machine-learning mode, Ernie, has been trained on data over the years and is expected to be the foundation of ChatGPT-like service.

ChatGPT works by learning from a chain of data on how and what to answer prompts by users in a conversational manner, much like search engines or even more.

Also read:Google plans to demo AI chatbot, a ChatGPT competitor: Report

Founded in 2000, Baidu is a China-based technology firm specializing in Internet-related services and AI.