Google is planning to demonstrate a version of its search engine with chatbot features and launch at least 20 AI-powered tools amid pressure from OpenAI’s ChatGPT. According to reports, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has declared a ‘code red’ and boosted AI development as the ChatGPT poses a threat to its search business.

As per reports, Google’s AI projects include an image generation tool, an upgraded version of AI Test Kitchen, a TikTok-style green screen mode for YouTube, and a tool that can create videos to summarise other clips. The company’s code generation tool called PaLM-Coder 2 is similar to Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot software and another that helps build apps for smartphones named Colab + Android Studio.

Reports suggest that Google is also working on the ‘Shopping Try-on’ feature, a wallpaper creator for Pixel phones and AI-driven tools for developers to create Android apps.

This comes after the company on Friday announced lay off of 12,000 employees across the globe. In an email to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote, “I have some difficult news to share. We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles.”

“I’m deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here,” he added.

