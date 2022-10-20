Google has redesigned its Gmail settings page on iOS. With the redesign, Google has eliminated the distinction between General and Account settings, according to a 9to5Google report.

Previously, the settings option at the bottom of the navigation drawer took users to general and signed-in accounts.

The new preference list has separate settings for the Chat and Meet apps. However, users can disable the option. It is followed by controls such as Notifications, Inbox, Compose, Reply and General sections. Google has also introduced colourful icons for every element.

Gmail Settings: Preference list

Users can experience the redesigned version 6.0.221002 on iPhone and iPad. At present, the developments are not available to Android users.

