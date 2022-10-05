Google has begun rolling out iOS 16 lock screen widgets, which were teased along with the launch of Apple’s new mobile operating system — iOS 16. According to a report, the rollout of new widgets for apps like Gmail and Google News follow the updates to the Chrome and Drive apps.

Google is yet to announce widgets for Search, Maps and Google Calander. Gmail widgets come in three sizes: circular, rectangular and inline. The circular and rectangular widgets appear below the clock on the lock screen, while the inline widget with a shortened date and notifications appears above as a line of text. The rectangular widget breaks down messages into categories: social, updates and promotions.

The Google News widget showcases short headlines on the lock screen when tapped and redirects to the app. Widgets to Chrome and Drive arrived earlier, providing quick access to suggested files and the ability to perform Google Search right from the lock screen.