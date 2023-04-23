Google will update its generative AI chatbot, Bard AI, to help individuals write code and develop software. The chatbot was released to the public last month in order to compete with Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot.

The announcement comes after a Bloomberg report revealed that some Google employees who tested the chatbot labelled the system “a pathological liar” and beseeched the company not to launch it. Nevertheless, Bard AI chatbot has not been a favourite among its employees since its inception.

Also read: How to add up to five links to your Instagram bio

Bard AI will help write coding in 20 programming languages, including Java, C++, and Python. It will also assist with debugging and explaining code to users. At present, AI chatbot is only open to a limited number of users who can communicate and seek assistance. Opening limited access to AI in March 2022, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that the product’s success now relies on public testing. Pichai then revealed that the tech giant is planning to add conversational artificial intelligence (AI) features to its search engine.

The tech giant stated that Bard AI can optimise code to enhance its speed or efficiency with basic prompts, such as “Could you make that code faster?”.