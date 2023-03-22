Google is opening limited access to Bard AI, its ChatGPT rival. The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, told employees that the product’s success now relies on public testing. The Bard will be available to select users in the US and UK, accessible via bard.google.com.

“Hope Bard sparks more creativity and curiosity, and will get better with feedback,” Pichai wrote on Twitter.

“As more people start to use Bard and test its capabilities, they will surprise us. Things will go wrong. But the user feedback is critical to improving the product and the underlying technology,” Pichai told employees in a memo.

The product, built on Google’s LaMDA or Language Model for Dialogue Applications, can offer responses to complicated or open-ended questions.

Pichai mentioned in his mail that 80,000 employees contributed to testing Bard. He added that the company has invited 10,000 trusted testers from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives.

“We should be proud of this work and the years of tech breakthroughs that led us here, including our 2017 Transformer research and foundational models such as PalM and BERT,” Pichai wrote.

He also noted that even after all the progress, the company is still in the early stages of a long AI journey.

When Google made its first announcement in January about Bard, employees, and investors criticised the company as it appeared to have rushed to compete with Microsoft’s ChatGPT integration with Bing.

