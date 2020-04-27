Google Doodle brings back coding game as a part of ‘stay and play’ at home series

Google today has begun a series of ten of its most popular interactive Google Doodle archives as part of a ‘Stay and Play’ at home series.

“As Covid-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games,” Google said in an official blog post.

The first in the list is Google’s throwback to a 2017 interactive coding game that it had launched honouring 50 years of a coding language for children.

“As people around the [world] stay home, we’re launching a throwback #GoogleDoodle series looking back at some of our fan favorites. Today, hop into our 2017 Doodle game celebrating 50 years of Kids Coding! “ Google Doodles had tweeted.

Google had released the Doodle during Computer Science Education Week in 2017 to celebrate 50 years since” kids programming languages were first introduced to the world with a very special creation (and furry friend).”

It was the search giant’s first-ever kids focused coding Google Doodle and had been developed by three different teams: the Google Doodle team, Google Blockly team, and researchers from MIT Scratch.

“The first coding Doodle ever -- we celebrate fifty years of coding languages for kids by “Coding for Carrots.” In the interactive Doodle, you program and help a furry friend across 6 levels in a quest to gather its favourite food by snapping together coding blocks based on the Scratch programming language for kids,” read an official blog post.

“Like Logo, Scratch was developed at MIT and builds on Papert’s early ideas about kids and computers. It’s designed to be less intimidating than typical programming languages, but just as powerful and expressive,” it further read.

It will bring back more such interactive doodles from its archives over the year as part of the series.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had announced a doodle series to honour frontline workers during Covid-19. Google Doodles paid homage to various frontline workers including healthcare workers, doctors, delivery personnel, scientific researchers, etc.