Google Doodle brings back coding game as a part of ‘stay and play’ at home series

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Google today has begun a series of ten of its most popular interactive Google Doodle archives as part of a ‘Stay and Play’ at home series.
“As Covid-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games,” Google said in an official blog post.
The first in the list is Google’s throwback to a 2017 interactive coding game that it had launched honouring 50 years of a coding language for children.
“As people around the [world] stay home, we’re launching a throwback #GoogleDoodle series looking back at some of our fan favorites. Today, hop into our 2017 Doodle game celebrating 50 years of Kids Coding! “ Google Doodles had tweeted.
Google had released the Doodle during Computer Science Education Week in 2017 to celebrate 50 years since” kids programming languages were first introduced to the world with a very special creation (and furry friend).”
It was the search giant’s first-ever kids focused coding Google Doodle and had been developed by three different teams: the Google Doodle team, Google Blockly team, and researchers from MIT Scratch.
“The first coding Doodle ever -- we celebrate fifty years of coding languages for kids by “Coding for Carrots.” In the interactive Doodle, you program and help a furry friend across 6 levels in a quest to gather its favourite food by snapping together coding blocks based on the Scratch programming language for kids,” read an official blog post.
“Like Logo, Scratch was developed at MIT and builds on Papert’s early ideas about kids and computers. It’s designed to be less intimidating than typical programming languages, but just as powerful and expressive,” it further read.
It will bring back more such interactive doodles from its archives over the year as part of the series.
Earlier this month, the tech giant had announced a doodle series to honour frontline workers during Covid-19. Google Doodles paid homage to various frontline workers including healthcare workers, doctors, delivery personnel, scientific researchers, etc.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 were choppy and dropped slightly last week; near-term view is mixed
For investors, comprehending the various nuances of investing in debt funds and decoding the endless jargon ...
We initiated a buy on MCX in November 2018. That was when NSE and BSE had flagged their first commodity ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...