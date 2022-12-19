Google has enabled end-to-end encryption for Gmail on the web. According to reports, the tech giant has rolled out a beta version of the update and is currently accessible to customers on Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard, leaving out users on lower-placed Workspace tiers, personal Google accounts, and those on older G Suite Basic and Business plans.

As per the Android Police report, the feature can be enabled by navigating to client-side encryption from the admin console of security settings under access and data control.

Google said that some feature including, multi-send mode, signatures, Smart Compose, translation, summaries, and Confidential mode will not be available with CSE emails.

These CSE mails are already available for other products such as Docs, Slides, Sheets, Drive and Meet. The beta will be available until January 20, 2023. Sooner, the feature will extend to Gmail for Android and iOS.