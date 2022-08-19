Gmail: How to send a confidential message

Gmail introduced a confidential mode in 2018. The ability allows users to send messages that expire and prohibits recipients from copying the content, forwarding or downloading them. The Verge reported that Google uses standard encryption called TLS that keeps the emails secure in transit. For businesses and institutions, Google has S/MIME (Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions) encryption offering more security.

Steps to send confidential message on Gmail

The sender will have to activate the confidential mode while composing an email.

Gmail’s confidential mode

A popup will appear asking the sender to set a timeline for recipients to access the email (ranging from a day to five years). A passcode can also be generated to access the email.

Confidential mode settings

Gmail will alert the receiver with a notification that the message is being sent in confidential mode and will appear across the bottom.

The ability to set confidential mode on Gmail is also available on Android and iOS apps, including the desktop.

