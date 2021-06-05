Info-tech

Govt issues ‘one last notice’ to Twitter to comply with new IT rules

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 05, 2021

The IT Ministry blasts Twitter, say the site’s refusal to comply showed ‘lack of commitment’

The government on Saturday issued a notice to Twitter giving it one last chance to “immediately” comply with the new IT rules and warned that failure to adhere to the norms will lead to the platform losing exemption from liability under the IT Act.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said that Twitter’s refusal to comply with the rules demonstrated the site’s “lack of commitment and efforts towards providing a safe experience for the people of India on its platform.”

“Despite being operational in India for more than a decade, it is beyond belief that Twitter Inc has doggedly refused to create mechanism that will enable the people of India to resolve their issues on the platform in a timely and transparent manner and through fair processes, by India-based, clearly identified resources,” the Ministry said.

Consequences to follow?

The Ministry said that though with effect from May 26, 2021, “"consequences follow” given Twitter's non-compliance with rules “however, as a gesture of goodwill, Twitter Inc is hereby given one last notice to immediately comply with the rules, failing which the exemption from liability available...shall stand withdrawn and Twitter shall be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India.”

The notice, however, did not given a specific deadline to comply with the rules.

Published on June 05, 2021

