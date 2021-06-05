Google Meet services hit by temporary outage in India; issue resolved later

Google’s video conferencing platform Google Meet faced a temporary outage in India on Saturday morning as users took to social media to report issues accessing the platform.

Users took to social media to report issues with the platform with some users getting kicked out of meetings.

“Anyone else facing the issue of #googlemeet closing on its own? With this screen? Happening in my phone app too saying there is no network. @GoogleForEdu @GoogleWorkspace Facing this issue in my Edu domain as well as personal ID” wrote Twitter user @SanchitaGhosh17.

“Hi @Google @GoogleCloud_IN Google meet is not working properly, getting kicked out of meeting #GoogleMeetDOWN Unable to meet with Google meet,” wrote another user (@ShyamSf).

According to DownDetector, a service that tracks outages in internet services, the issues began at around 6:30 am IST on Saturday. Reports of outages peaked post 9 am, with over 1,000 users reporting an issue at around 10:15 am. 63 per cent users had an issue joining a meeting on the platform, while 19 per cent users had issues with login. 16 per cent users reported an issue with starting a meeting. Issues seemed to have been resolved by Saturday afternoon with the number of user reports reducing post 12 pm.

Some users also reported inconvenience with online classes and meetings due to the issues with the platform in the morning.

@SUPRIYACEMK wrote on Downdetector, “ @GoogleMeetMeets Google Meet has some server problems. As soon as I join the class it gets automatically disconnected. Please resolve this issue.”

A user @PPisoffline wrote, “ #googlemeet server down or what? I am getting logged out again and again and I'm unable to attend the classes since morning. Please help @GoogleIndia.”

Google, in its reply to users who flagged issues with the platform on social media, said that the issue is to be “further investigated” directing them to the support team.

BusinessLine could not independently verify the extent of the outage. Google did not officially update the Google Workspace Status Dashboard that provides information on various services or issue an official statement on the outage at the time of writing this article. A request for comment did not elicit a response.