Google Meet services hit by temporary outage in India; issue resolved later

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Google’s video conferencing platform Google Meet faced a temporary outage in India on Saturday morning as users took to social media to report issues accessing the platform.
Users took to social media to report issues with the platform with some users getting kicked out of meetings.
“Anyone else facing the issue of #googlemeet closing on its own? With this screen? Happening in my phone app too saying there is no network. @GoogleForEdu @GoogleWorkspace Facing this issue in my Edu domain as well as personal ID” wrote Twitter user @SanchitaGhosh17.
“Hi @Google @GoogleCloud_IN Google meet is not working properly, getting kicked out of meeting #GoogleMeetDOWN Unable to meet with Google meet,” wrote another user (@ShyamSf).
According to DownDetector, a service that tracks outages in internet services, the issues began at around 6:30 am IST on Saturday. Reports of outages peaked post 9 am, with over 1,000 users reporting an issue at around 10:15 am. 63 per cent users had an issue joining a meeting on the platform, while 19 per cent users had issues with login. 16 per cent users reported an issue with starting a meeting. Issues seemed to have been resolved by Saturday afternoon with the number of user reports reducing post 12 pm.
Some users also reported inconvenience with online classes and meetings due to the issues with the platform in the morning.
@SUPRIYACEMK wrote on Downdetector, “ @GoogleMeetMeets Google Meet has some server problems. As soon as I join the class it gets automatically disconnected. Please resolve this issue.”
A user @PPisoffline wrote, “ #googlemeet server down or what? I am getting logged out again and again and I'm unable to attend the classes since morning. Please help @GoogleIndia.”
Google, in its reply to users who flagged issues with the platform on social media, said that the issue is to be “further investigated” directing them to the support team.
BusinessLine could not independently verify the extent of the outage. Google did not officially update the Google Workspace Status Dashboard that provides information on various services or issue an official statement on the outage at the time of writing this article. A request for comment did not elicit a response.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Act fast as banks transfer deposits that have been lying idle with them for atleast 10 years to DEA Fund
A holistic analysis of the data will test the assumptions based on which bullish projections are made
Its ability to contain downside during volatile periods has been proven over the years
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
On this day, 32 years ago, an unknown man stood in the middle of Tiananmen Square and halted the progress of a ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...