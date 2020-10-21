Happiest Minds, Lakeside Software partner to provide workplace analytics

Happiest Minds Technologies, a digital transformation, infrastructure, security, and product engineering services company, has announced its partnership with Lakeside Software to provide workplace analytics, asset optimisation, artificial intelligence operations and desktop transformation services.

The partnership with Lakeside Software mainly focusses on workplace analytics through which IT teams determine which investments will yield the best productivity dividends by analysing business usage and the need for IT resources.

As a Reseller and Partner of Lakeside Software, Happiest Minds is committed to enhancing the business efficiency and user experience for its customers.

Girish Chandangoudar, General Manager, Head of Infrastructure Services, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “We are excited to partner with Lakeside Software. Our digital transformation capabilities, combined with proven outcomes delivered by Lakeside Software’s SysTrack product, will further strengthen our Smart and Secure workspace services offering to enhance user experience and reduce IT costs.”

David Taylor, Director, Channel EMEA, Lakeside Software, said, “We are honoured to be working with Happiest Minds Technologies and to their technology of choice power their workspace services and deliver better user experience and enhanced service levels to their customers. We are looking forward to building a productive partnership driven by a focus on improving productivity and efficiency for our mutual customers.”