Amazon India recently announced a new offer for its customers where it is offering six months of free Spotify Premium. The perk can only be availed on the purchase of electronic devices, such as tablets, laptops, mobile devices, speakers, headphones, and accessories on the Amazon India e-retail platform.

As per reports, Amazon said that the offer can be enjoyed by customers who have an email ID registered with Amazon India and who have not subscribed to Spotify Premium free trial before. The offer will be sent to customers’ registered email ID, once they make a purchase of any electronic device from Amazon India.

Offer details

Amazon said customers who purchase laptops, tablets, mobile devices and accessories, headphones, and speakers between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000 will get three months of Spotify Premium subscription for free. On the other side, customers, who purchase electronic devices for more than ₹5,000, can avail six months of free Spotify Premium. All of the above perks can only be availed by customers who did not sign up for Spotify Premium earlier.

To avail the free Spotify Premium offer from Amazon India, customers need to make an electronic purchase between October 24, 2022 and November 30, 2022.

Related Stories Spotify premium adds individual buttons to play and shuffle feature Spotify to release the ability to Android and iOS devices READ NOW

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit