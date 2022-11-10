Apple has released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates to all iPhone and iPad models. According to reports, these updates do not bring new features but have bug fixes.   

Step 1: Open the settings on your iPhone.

Step 2: Click on the general settings option.

Step 3: Now, tap the software update option. It will show the latest software update available.

Step 4: Click to download and install.

Step 5: Enter your iPhone passcode and agree with Apple’s terms and conditions.

Step 6: Confirm your selection and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the installation.

