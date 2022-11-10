Twitter rolled back the official badge feature just after the launch on Wednesday as it went on to create more confusion than clarity.

Elon Musk, Twitter’s Complaint Hotline Operator, said he just killed the feature in response to a tweet. However, Musk laid more emphasis on the blue tick and said it will be the great leveler.

I just killed it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022

A tweet from the Twitter Support read, “We are not currently putting an “Official” label on accounts.”

We're not currently putting an "Official" label on accounts but we are aggressively going after impersonation and deception. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 9, 2022

Following this, Elon Musk has alerted users that Twitter will run some experiments in the coming months.

Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months.



We will keep what works & change what doesn't. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022

Earlier, Twitter’s executive Esther Crawford informed in a series of tweets about the launch of the official badge and how it is different from Twitter’s blue tick.

According to reports, the microblogging site started labelling Indian government handles and media as “official” ahead of the roll-out of blue tick subscriptions across the country. Many prominent Twitter accounts, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, reflected the official badge under their name.

