Namma Metro passengers in Bengaluru can now say no to long queues to buy metro travel tokens. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has enabled QR ticketing service on WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service will allow commuters to purchase their single-journey transit tickets, recharge metro travel passes, view transit timetables, and check updated fare tables.

8 steps to book QR ticket on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app and send ‘hi’ to +91 81055 56677

Step 2: Click the QR Tickets option.

Step 3: Now, click to buy a ticket. The chatbot also allows you to cancel a ticket and check recent journeys.

Step 4: You will have to enter the starting station for your journey. You can choose to share your location or type the station name.

The chatbot also allows you to choose the station from the list.

Step 5: To choose from the list, select the preferred route: Green Line or Purple Line.

Step 6: Now, you have to choose your destination station.

Step 7: Check the booking details and click to proceed.

Step 8: Make payment via WhatsApp Pay or other online payment (debit or credit cards or UPI payments) using the link generated by the chatbot.

After successful payment, the QR ticket will appear on the screen.

Scan the QR ticket at the entry and exit gates at the metro stations.

Other BMRCL services on WhatsApp include:

Other services on WhatsApp

