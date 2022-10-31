WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), on Monday, launched a joint chatbot-based QR ticketing service.

BMRCL said the chatbot is integrated with UPI-powered payments on WhatsApp and will allow Namma Metro commuters to purchase tickets and recharge their metro travel passes within WhatsApp.

According to BMRCL, commuters can access the service by sending a ‘Hi’ to BMRCL’s official WhatsApp chatbot number +9181055 56677. They can avail services like recharging metro travel passes using payments on WhatsApp, purchasing a single journey ticket using payments on WhatsApp, accessing updated fare tables, and more.

Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India said, “BMRCL’s QR ticketing service on WhatsApp will make travel and ticketing on the metro convenient for the people of Bengaluru. This is yet another example of how organizations across sectors, from the largest transportation service to the smallest retail business, can transform their customers’ experience using the WhatsApp Platform.”

Related Stories India’s e-logistics sector to become $9 billion dollar industry by FY26: Redseer New models such as D2C (direct to commerce), social commerce, and video and influencer-based commerce are creating new touchpoints READ NOW

BMRCL says it is the first transit service globally to enable end-to-end QR ticketing on WhatsApp and is available in English and Kannada for all commuters of Namma Metro.

“It is a proud moment for us as BMRCL becomes the first transit service globally to launch a QR ticketing service on WhatsApp. It is our constant effort to make it easy for our citizens to use our services. With the help of technology such as WhatsApp, we are able to build solutions that can be quickly adopted by our commuters,” said A.S. Shankar, Executive Director (O&M), BMRCL.

Related Stories WhatsApp tests ‘message yourself’ feature, similar to Telegram’s saved messages WhatsApp will highlight the feature with a ‘message yourself’ caption. READ NOW

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit