DigiLocker is a digital document wallet for individuals to store and access government-issued documents such as Aadhaar and Driving Licence.

Individuals can also keep their UAN card, PPO (Pension Payment Order) and Scheme Certificate.

Here’s how to store and download:

Step 1: Set up your DigiLocker account.

Set up your DigiLocker account. Step 2: Log in to your account.

Log in to your account. Step 3: Click on UAN services and enter the number.

Click on UAN services and enter the number. Step 4: Click to ‘get the document.’

Click to ‘get the document.’ Step 5: The data will be saved in issued documents section .You can download the UAN card in the PDF format.

The data will be saved in issued documents section .You can download the UAN card in the PDF format. Step 6: You may also download your PPO and Scheme Certificate likewise.

Also read: How to delete documents from DigiLocker and How to add nominee to your DigiLocker account

