DigiLocker is a digital document wallet for individuals to store and access government-issued documents such as Aadhaar and Driving Licence.
Individuals can also keep their UAN card, PPO (Pension Payment Order) and Scheme Certificate.
Here’s how to store and download:
- Step 1: Set up your DigiLocker account.
- Step 2: Log in to your account.
- Step 3: Click on UAN services and enter the number.
- Step 4: Click to ‘get the document.’
- Step 5: The data will be saved in issued documents section .You can download the UAN card in the PDF format.
- Step 6: You may also download your PPO and Scheme Certificate likewise.
Also read: How to delete documents from DigiLocker and How to add nominee to your DigiLocker account
COMMENT NOW