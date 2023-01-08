WhatsApp has recently launched a proxy feature on Android, iOS, and desktops. The ability allows users to access the service through a proxy server, even if the internet connection is blocked or disrupted. WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, said, “A proxy can be useful in helping users to access a service that is otherwise difficult or impossible to reach due to government censorship.”

Here’s how to set proxy

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app and head to the settings.

Step 2: Tap on storage and data.

Step 3: Scroll down to select Proxy settings.

WhatsApp Settings

Step 4: Enable Proxy and enter the address.

‘Use Proxy’ on WhatsApp

Step 5: Click to save, a green check mark will appear once the connection is set up.

