DigiLocker services allow users to store documents in the cloud. Google has recently announced integrating DigiLocker into the Files app on Android for users to access government-issued documents from the app.

Users can also erase documents from the DigiLocker account if need be. Here’s how:

Step 1: Log in to your DigiLocker account on the web.

Step 2: Click on the drive tab to view all the uploaded documents.

Step 3: Select the document you want to remove and move it to the bin.

Step 4: Click to confirm the delete.

