DigiLocker services allow users to store documents in the cloud. Google has recently announced integrating DigiLocker into the Files app on Android for users to access government-issued documents from the app.
Users can also erase documents from the DigiLocker account if need be. Here’s how:
Step 1: Log in to your DigiLocker account on the web.
Step 2: Click on the drive tab to view all the uploaded documents.
Step 3: Select the document you want to remove and move it to the bin.
Step 4: Click to confirm the delete.
