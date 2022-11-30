Step 1: Go to the EPFO Member e-SEWA website.

Step 2: Log in to your account with your UAN credentials.

Step 3: Go to the Manage tab and select ‘KYC’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Select bank.

Step 5: Enter the bank account details, including the IFSC code.

Step 6: Now, click to save. The details will be saved under the Pending KYC section. 

Step 7: Submit the necessary documents to your employer.

After employers’ verification, the status will change to digitally approved KYC on the EPFO portal. You will then receive an SMS regarding the approval.

