The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) prompts members to upload their profile photo for their member ID before filing an e-nomination. Here’s how to upload your profile photo:

Step 1: Head to the EPFO Member e-SEWA website.

Step 2: Log in to your EPF account using the UAN login credentials.

Step 3: Go to the ‘profile’ section from the drop-down view menu.

Step 4: Click to change the photo.

Step 5: Browse and select an image from your computer.

Step 6: Preview and adjust the image and then click to upload.

Step 7: Click to confirm.

Your photo will be updated.

