The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) prompts members to upload their profile photo for their member ID before filing an e-nomination. Here’s how to upload your profile photo:
Step 1: Head to the EPFO Member e-SEWA website.
Step 2: Log in to your EPF account using the UAN login credentials.
Step 3: Go to the ‘profile’ section from the drop-down view menu.
Step 4: Click to change the photo.
Step 5: Browse and select an image from your computer.
Step 6: Preview and adjust the image and then click to upload.
Step 7: Click to confirm.
Your photo will be updated.
