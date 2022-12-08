Step 1: Go to the EPFO website.
Step 2: Click on the pensioner’s portal option available under online services.
Step 3: You will be redirected to the pensioners portal.
Click to know your pension status, listed on the left side of the page.
Step 4: Select the office and enter the office ID, and PPO number.
PPO, the Pension Payment Order, is a 12-digit number assigned to every pensioner as a reference number for transactions and communications related to the Employee Pension Scheme or EPS.
Step 5: Click to get status of your pension.
