Step 1: Go to the EPFO website.

Step 2: Click on the pensioner’s portal option available under online services.

Select Pensioner’s portal

Step 3: You will be redirected to the pensioners portal.

Click to know your pension status, listed on the left side of the page.

Step 4: Select the office and enter the office ID, and PPO number.

PPO, the Pension Payment Order, is a 12-digit number assigned to every pensioner as a reference number for transactions and communications related to the Employee Pension Scheme or EPS.

Enter the details

Step 5: Click to get status of your pension.

