The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPFO) allows EPF members to link their Aadhaar to their Universal Account Number (UAN) both online and offline. Here’s how to do it on the EPFO portal:

Step 1: Head to the EPFO Member e-SEWA website.

Step 2: Log in to your EPF account using the UAN login credentials.

Step 3: Click on the KYC option under the ‘manage’ menu.

EPFO: KYC

Step 4: Select Aadhaar and enter your Aadhaar details.

Step 5: Click on save.

Step 6: Your Aadhaar will be validated using UIDAI data.

Step 7: After successful completion of KYC, the Aadhaar will be linked to the EPF account.

