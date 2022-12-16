Step 1: Go to the EPFO portal.
Step 2: Select ‘employees’ under the services section.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Member UAN/Online Service’ option available under the services section.
Step 4: Click on ‘activate UAN.’
Also read: Here’s how to check your PF balance via SMS, missed call
Step 5: Enter the details, including UAN, Mmeber ID, and Aadhaar number.
Step 6: Request for the authorization PIN.
Step 7: Validate the OTP received on your registered mobile number and activate UAN.
Step 8: Once the process is complete, you will receive a password on your mobile number to log in to the UAN member portal and access your EPF account.
Also read: How to find your UAN on EPFO and 5 steps to track your EPF claims