Step 1: Go to the EPFO portal.

Step 2: Select ‘employees’ under the services section.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Member UAN/Online Service’ option available under the services section.

Step 4: Click on ‘activate UAN.’

Step 5: Enter the details, including UAN, Mmeber ID, and Aadhaar number.

Step 6: Request for the authorization PIN.

Step 7: Validate the OTP received on your registered mobile number and activate UAN.

Step 8: Once the process is complete, you will receive a password on your mobile number to log in to the UAN member portal and access your EPF account.

