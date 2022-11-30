Tamil Nadu Electricity Board — TNEB — customers will have to link their EB number to an Aadhaar card.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), a subsidiary of TNEB Ltd, is running special camps that will help customers link their Aadhaar with consumer numbers. However, a TNEB account can also be linked online.

Here’s how

Step 1: Go to the official TNEB website. As per the website, Aadhaar-linking with the service number is presently for domestic, power loom, agriculture, and hut services alone.

Step 2: Enter the TANGEDCO service connection number. It shall be entered in the format as received by SMS or as printed on the receipt.

Step 3: Confirm your mobile number by generating an OTP.

Step 4: Verify your TANGEDCO account.

Step 5: Enter the details of the occupant.

Step 6: Enter the Aadhaar number that should be connected to your TANGEDCO account.

Step 7: Enter the name as per the Aadhaar card.

Step 8: Upload the Aadhaar copy. The Aadhaar shall be uploaded in JPG, JPEG, or PDF format of size 500KB.

Step 9: Submit the form and download the acknowledgment.

