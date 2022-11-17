PhonePe has recently enabled UPI activation using Aadhaar. Earlier, users were mandated to use their debit card details to set up their UPI PIN to register and use the PhonePe app.

Step 1: Open the PhonePe app.

Step 2: Click on the profile icon.

Step 3: Go to the Payment Instruments section and choose to add bank account.

Add a bank account

Step 4: Select the bank and verify the connected mobile number through OTP authentication. The application will obtain your bank account details.

Step 5: Proceed to set up your UPI PIN. You will have to choose between a debit card and an Aadhaar. Select Aadhaar.

Step 6: Enter the last six digits of your Aadhaar number. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Now, enter the OTP and set up the UPI PIN. PhonePe UPI will now be activated.

