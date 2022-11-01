Aadhaar cardholders will be provided with an enrolment ID or URN number to track the status of their application on the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website. URN is a 14-digit update request number created after a user applies to update demographic or biometric data in an Aadhaar card.

Also read: How to update mobile number in Aadhaar

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI website.

Step 2: Select ‘Check Aadhaar update status’ under the ‘update your Aadhaar’ drop-down menu.

My Aadhaar > Update your Aadhaar > Check Aadhaar update status

Step 3: Now, enter the enrolment ID or SRN/ URN number.

Also read: Know how to update Aadhaar biometrics data

Step 4: Enter the captcha code and click to submit.

Also read: How to find your UAN?