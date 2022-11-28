Have you forgotten your IRCTC account password? Here’s how you can recover access to your account.

Step 1: Go to the official website of IRCTC.

Step 2: Click on ‘forgot account details’.

Step 3: Enter the IRCTC user ID, date of birth and captcha code, and click to proceed.

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number or email ID.

Step 5: Now, enter the new password and the captcha, and click on update password.

The new password will be updated successfully.

IRCTC also lets individuals to change their account passwords. One has to go to the ‘my profile’ menu under the ‘my account’ option to modify password.

