Paytm allows users to set payment reminders within the app. This helps individuals to set reminders for recurring payments such as rent and utility charges such as electricity, water, and mobile recharge. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Head to the Paytm Wallet window available under services.

Step 3: Scroll down to ‘set payment reminder’.

Step 4: Click to add new.

Click on ‘Add New’

Also read: How to retrieve money sent to wrong UPI ID

Step 5: Allow access to contacts.

Allow access

Step 6: Enter the contact of the recipient, state the purpose, and schedule the date for the reminder.

Enter the details of Paytm reminder

Step 7: Tap to set payment reminder.

Also read: How to add money to Paytm and check wallet balance

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit