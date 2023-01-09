The All-India Unreserved Mobile Ticketing facility, UTS on mobile, allows users to book tickets online, doing away with the hassle of waiting in a queue at railway stations. Here’s how to book platform tickets using the UTS app:

Step 1: Open the UTS app.

Step 2: Log in to your account.

Step 3: Select ‘platform booking’ from the menu.

Platform booking in UTS app

Step 4: Select paperless format.

Step 5: Enter the station name and number of passengers and click to proceed.

Step 6: Click to pay using the wallet or other payment options.

Step 7: Your ticket will be displayed on the screen after successful payment.

