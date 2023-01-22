Paytm allows users to pay their utility bills, including electricity and gas bills, online. In addition, users will also be able to book their LPG cylinder using the payment app. Here’s how:

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘my bills & recharges’ tab.

My bills from Paytm menu

Step 3: Click on ‘book LPG gas cylinder’.

Step 4: Choose to pay your bill or book a gas cylinder.

Choose to book or pay your bill

Step 5: Select your Piped Gas Provider.

Step 6: Enter your customer number and proceed to book or make payment.

