Meta allows users to link or unlink Instagram and Facebook profiles through its ‘Accounts Center’ settings.

However, as per reports, users cannot control all the settings pertaining to their Facebook and Instagram accounts from the Accounts Centre.

The social media giant has begun rolling out the feature and is expected to be available to all users in the coming months. Users will be able to add or remove accounts at any time.

Also read: How to manage activity status on Instagram

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your smartphone.

Open the Facebook app on your smartphone. Step 2: Go to the menu.

Go to the menu. Step 3: Scroll down to select settings and privacy.

Scroll down to select settings and privacy. Step 4: Click on the accounts center option.

Click on the accounts center option. Step 5: Tap to access accounts.

Tap to access accounts. Step 6: Tap to add accounts and follow the on-screen instructions.

To remove an account, tap the profile and tap remove an account.

Also read: How to restore deleted content from your Instagram account

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit