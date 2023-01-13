Instagram allows users to restore posts, stories and Reels on the platform.

Step 1: Open the Instagram app.

Step 2: Tap the profile icon.

Step 3: Tap the menu in the right corner.

Step 4: Click on ‘Your Activity.’

Step 5: Scroll down to see ‘Recently Deleted’ items.

Step 6: Select a post.

Step 7: Click on more options.

Step 8: Now, select restore.

