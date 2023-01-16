Instagram’s activity status option allows users to show when they were last active, to accounts they follow and to anyone they message on Instagram Direct. To manage activity status, follow these simple steps:

Also read: Instagram to move Reels from center, delete Shop tab

Step 1: Go to Instagram profile, then click on the three lines located in the upper right corner

Step 2: Tap on ‘Settings’

Step 3: Go to ‘Privacy’

Step 4: Select ‘Activity Status’

Step 5: Now, status switch on/off

If the activity status is on, a small green dot or a timestamp showing when the user was last active will appear next to their profile picture in Instagram Direct. Note that if status is turned off, other users’ activity status will not be visible.

Also read: Instagram: How to restore deleted content from your account

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit