Paytm users can check their wallet transaction history. Individuals who want a detailed breakdown of their expenditure statement for the last 365 days, just need to follow these steps.
Step 1: Open the Paytm app.
Step 2: Head to the Paytm Wallet window available under services.
Step 3: Scroll down to select ‘request wallet statement.’
Step 4: Choose a time period from the list of options.
Step 5: Check and edit the mail ID to which you want to receive the statement.
Step 6: Tap to confirm.
You will then receive your statement via mail.
