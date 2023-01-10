Paytm users can check their wallet transaction history. Individuals who want a detailed breakdown of their expenditure statement for the last 365 days, just need to follow these steps.

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Head to the Paytm Wallet window available under services.

Step 3: Scroll down to select ‘request wallet statement.’

Step 4: Choose a time period from the list of options.

Step 5: Check and edit the mail ID to which you want to receive the statement.

Step 6: Tap to confirm.

You will then receive your statement via mail.

