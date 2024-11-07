Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman said India was one of Copilot’s fastest-growing markets. The country also has one of its strongest research and development teams globally, he pointed out.

“We have extremely talented engineers and developers, and increasingly, we’re involving social scientists, psychologists, therapists, scriptwriters, and other creatives. This diversity allows us to synthesize more perspectives and get a broader picture of people involved in the design and creation process,” he said at the Microsoft Building AI Companions for India event in Bengaluru.

Microsoft’s refreshed Copilot, launched last month, gives users the ability to talk with Copilots real-time, moving human-computer interaction to a completely new paradigm. Alongside, Copilot Daily was launched in October in select countries. Suleyman highlighted Microsoft’s mission to create an AI companion for everyone.

S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, said the India AI mission launched by the government in March is aimed at bringing access to AI compute for all. One focus area of the mission is skilling, which the government views as a real opportunity to drive an AI revolution not just in India but across the world.

From sales to customer service, Microsoft said it is seeing Copilot impact functions across businesses. “We now have evidence at scale,” said Microsoft India & South Asia president, Puneet Chandok. “AI is out of the labs and driving productivity, impacting lives and livelihoods.”

Chandok also addressed that entire sectors are being reinvented with generative AI, including leading IT firms who are leveraging Copilot to streamline software development, transform customer experiences, and employee reskilling.

