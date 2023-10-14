The match between India and Pakistan at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup set a new viewership record on Disney+ Hotstar with a peak concurrent viewership of 3.5 crore.

Related Stories India 8 Pakistan 0: Bowlers set it up, Rohit finishes off one-sided contest READ NOW

” This is the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket. The clash of titans on Oct 14 marked a watershed moment for the platform and for digital sports viewership across the country,” the broadcaster said in a statement. Asia Cup 2023 has already garnered 2.8 crore viewers for the India vs Pakistan match and 2.1 crore viewers for India vs Sri Lanka.

Sajith Sivanandan - Head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, “We would like to thank all the fans who tuned-in to watch the India-Pakistan match on Disney+ Hotstar. Your love for the game is what made it possible for Disney+ Hotstar to break all the previous records across all cricket formats and hit a peak concurrency number of 3.5 crore viewers. As the cricketing rivalries continue, we’ll continue to honour our commitment towards delivering an unmatched viewing experience to all our users. We look forward to many more such experiences as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup unfolds.”

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets.