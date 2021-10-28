Indian Railways, Truecaller work together to provide passengers with greater trust in communication

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is working with caller identification platform Truecaller to provide passengers with greater trust in communication. Truecaller verified identity will aim to reduce fraud by assuring people that critical communication such as booking details and PNR status are being delivered by IRCTC.

With this, the integrated National Railways Helpline 139 “used by lakhs of Indians daily” will now be verified by Truecaller Business Identity solutions. Among a range of products and services, IRCTC also manages the Integrated Railway Helpline 139 which is used for various passenger train related enquiries.

IRCTC started the 139 Enquiry and Helpline Services in 2007 with Bharat BPO Services Limited as its technical partner in the project. The helpline receives about two lakh calls every day regarding train reservation, arrival and departure along with requests regarding security, medical and other special needs, it said.

Users will now see a green verified business badge logo while making calls to the 139 Helpline. Additionally, users will also see verified SMS message headers. This will ensure that the customers know that they are receiving the communication about their bookings and other travel details from IRCTC only. The verified tick mark icon will lock Indian Railways brand name and profile photo on the platform.

Rajni Hasija Chairman & Managing Director IRCTC said, “We are delighted to work with Truecaller on this new initiative. Through this engagement, we have moved a step forward in making IRCTC’s communication channels with the customers more robust, reliable and safe with technical collaboration with Truecaller thereby building trust with our customers.”

“We are very excited about working with IRCTC on this initiative and this is the first of many solutions. We remain committed to working with the government to increase trust in communication and playing a key role in supporting the digital India journey,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, Truecaller India.

With increasing digitisation, users are now moving towards booking the tickets online rather than going to the reservation counters and therefore IRCTC has doubled down on their efforts to offer better services with dedicated apps and a secure e-booking website, it said.