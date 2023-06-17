Apple announced the rollout of iOS 17 for beta developers at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event on June 5. Apple iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are bringing a new feature - Screen Distance - that will protect users’ eyes when the phone screen is held too close, as per reports.

The company claims that the opt-in feature is designed to lower the risk of nearsightedness and any form of risk to the eyes in users.

Screen Distance feature is integrated with a TrueDepth camera that powers Face ID to measure the distance between the screen and users’ eyes. The feature will send prompt alerts to users to move their device farther away if they are holding their device too close, more than 12 inches (30 cm).

Enable Screen Distance in Apple iOS 17

Screen DIstance in Apple iOS 17 | Photo Credit: -

Head to Settings app.

app. Scroll to Screen Time tab.

tab. Click on Limit Usage category

category Next, click on Screen Distance .

. On the next page, a detailed explanation of the feature will appear.

Click Continue and turn on Screen Distance on each respective screen.