Apple is rolling out new improvements to tighten privacy and security for its browser Safari, as per the announcement made at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

WWDC was packed with some interesting features, along with Safari’s Private Browsing update. The company said that with the latest update, Private Browsing will automatically lock when not in use to ensure the utmost user privacy and security. To access the contents in Safari private mode, users will require to provide Face ID authentication or passcode.

Safari Private Mode will completely block unknown trackers, remove tracking added to URLs, with iOS 17 integration.

How it works

When a user (on iOS 17 version) launches the Safari Private Browsing tab, an auto-locking feature will appear.

In addition, users will be able to see message pop-ups like these:

Advanced Tracking and Fingerprinting Protection: Helps prevent websites from tracking or identifying your device using advanced techniques.

Enhanced Extension Control: Extensions with website access are off by default. They can be turned on later in Safari settings.

iCloud Private Relay Location Privacy Enhancements: For Private Relay users, Private Browsing uses IP address locations based on your country and time zone, rather than your general location.