Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is lined up to take place in June 2023. Alongside the most anticipated Mixed-Reality headset, Apple seeks to launch a variety of its product-this event might be the biggest in the company’s history, as per Bloomberg’s Gurman.

The event can be expected to give way to new MacBooks, and the biggest software update to Apple watches since its launch in 2015.

List of things to expect at the WWDC event

Mixed-Reality headset, a headset that clubs both AR and VR experience

latest xrOS operating system and software development kit

MacBook lineup

iOS 17

iPadOS 17

macOS 14

watchOS 10 update

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air news began to surface in early 2021. Apple has reportedly sped up the production of 15-inch display panels for the laptop, and the machine is seen in App Store developer logs.

