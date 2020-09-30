Jewellery marketplace eJOHRI helps jewellers enhance their online presence

The Sony ZV-1 camera is specially for vloggers
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Buying things online has become the norm, but when it comes to jewellery-- majority of buyers still prefer the touch and feel experience. Even so, jewellers too have realised the need to create an online presence.
While the bigger players and some smaller ones too have developed their own website, a vast majority do not understand how to conduct business online/the sites are not fully functional, said Jitandra Singh, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, eJOHRI.
Claiming eJOHRI as “India’s first and only omni-channel marketplace for jewellery”, Singh said the Mumbai-based start-up provides a common platform for jewellers to market and showcase their products to customers in India and abroad via offline and online channels.
“We are looking to empower jewellers, improve productivity, efficiency and reach on the one hand, while enhancing jewellery shopping experience for the buyer on the other. The platform addresses the complexities and challenges of online jewellery commerce,” he added.
Spread across 130+ cities pan India, this five-year young company has listed more than 30,000 products design on its site, on-boarded 220+jewellers and 300+ stores
“There are around three-lakh registered jewellers in India. There is therefore huge potential to on-board many such artisans. Unfortunately, less than 50000 understand the nuances of online trade,” said eJOHRI co-founder.
Emphasising the importance of online presence, he said: “Due to Covid-19, there has been a sharp drop in footfalls in jewellery stores. This platform would provide every jeweller an opportunity to showcase their products, establish a pan India presence and carve a niche for themselves – at a fraction of the cost.”
The company recently launched jewellery photography app eJPHOTO, to enable jewellers shoot a photo and upload the same on the site.
