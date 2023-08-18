Netflix has, for the first time, partnered with a telecom operator to offer streaming services as part of a bundled prepaid plan.

On Friday, Jio announced the launch of Jio prepaid plans with a bundled Netflix subscription. A Netflix subscription is already available on select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans, but this is the first time that a Netflix subscription will be available on a prepaid plan.

“With this launch, over 400 million Jio prepaid customers will get the option of availing a Netflix subscription through a Jio Prepaid bundled plan,” said the press note.

Netflix will be available on ₹1,099 and ₹1,499 plans, each valid for 84 days. Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms Limited, commented: “We are committed to bringing world-class services to our users. The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength and together we are creating use cases for rest of the world to follow.”

Netflix already has its individual plan for mobile devices at ₹199 per month; however, the streaming service has usually shied away from bundled partnerships unlike other OTT platforms. Experts believe that Jio expects to boost its largely post paid subscriber base to high ARPU prepaid subscribers with this partnership.