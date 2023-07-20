As of today, Netflix has officially ended password sharing in India, announcing that only members of the same household will be permitted to access a single account. This move is part of a broader global crackdown initiated in May to discourage users from sharing passwords with individuals outside their immediate family. The streaming platform aims to bolster revenue following a challenging period last year.

This new policy in India addresses account-sharing issues. The streaming platform will email members who share their Netflix accounts outside their households. “A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are—at home, on the go, on holiday—and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices,” Netflix said in a statement.

Additionally, Netflix claims to continue to invest heavily in a diverse range of new films and TV shows, catering to various tastes, moods, and languages, ensuring there is always something satisfying to watch on their platform.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit