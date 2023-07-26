Netflix has recently introduced a new tab ‘My Netflix’ in the mobile app for filtered and improved discovery as per user preference, according to a company statement.

My Netflix tab | Photo Credit: Netflix blog

‘My Netflix’ tab will show segments like notifications, downloads, TV shows, and movies that users liked, list, trailers watched, recently watched and those that are in progress.

Besides, users can also view content under other segments of the platform, like the Home tab. The platform claims to filter ‘My Netflix’ tab based on the user-preference and feedback.

For Netflix app on iOS, the new tab is already available. For Android users, it will be rolled out in early August.

The company said, ”When you’re on the move with your phone, go directly to My Netflix, where you can quickly choose something you’ve saved or downloaded to watch”.