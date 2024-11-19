Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that the State government has signed five MOUs with Microsoft, IBM, Intel, Accenture, and the BFSI consortium to skill one lakh individuals in the State.

Additionally, the CM revealed plans to establish three dedicated global innovation districts in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Belagavi. The Bengaluru Global Innovation District will be located just 45 minutes from the Kempegowda International Airport and will serve as a global hub for innovation and research, he said.

Addressing at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, he said, “Karnataka leads India’s technological transformation. In the early 20th century, Bengaluru emerged as a hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing due to its strategic location, setting the stage for industrial growth. Under the leadership of SM Krishna in the early 2000s, the city transformed with initiatives like Electronic City and IT parks laying the groundwork for the city’s global tech reputation. Today, it is internationally recognised for its influence in software, biotechnology, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing, establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing cities worldwide.”

The Bengaluru Global Innovation District will be part of the knowledge, well-being, and innovation city (KWIN). He added that Karnataka is a preferred destination for global capability centres (GCCs) due to its engineering talent and “the highest number of AI professionals globally”. This will be further strengthened by the Nipuna Karnataka scheme, aimed at creating an industry-ready workforce.

“Through a cluster-based approach, we are driving balanced regional growth, from Mangaluru’s fintech leadership and Hubli-Dharwad’s advancements in EVs and drones to Mysuru being a printed circuit board (PCB) cluster. We are tailoring policies and infrastructure to harness regional strengths and attract investments to emerging clusters with our focus on Bengaluru. Our government has made a significant investment in both physical and digital infrastructure to bolster tech-driven sectors,” he added.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasised the government’s vision to address Bengaluru’s challenges. “Rapid growth comes with its downsides, which need to be resolved before they lead to major issues. I assure you that we will dedicate more efforts to fixing Bengaluru through time-bound programmes.”

Karnataka has emerged as a global leader in gaming, ammunition, visual effects (VFX), and comics, showcasing its prowess in both creative and technology-driven industries. The State not only leads the nation in patent applications but also ranks highest in intellectual property (IP) per capita. Highlighting the government’s commitment to embracing advanced technologies, the Deputy CM stated, “We have successfully trained over 650,000 professionals in generative AI, reinforcing Karnataka’s position as a global hub for innovation and future-ready talent.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit