Apple has rolled out its iOS 16.2 software update bringing 5G network support for Indian users. The features include improved encryption for iCloud data, Live Activities on the Home Screen, and a new karaoke feature for Apple Music. The company is also debuting its collaborative whiteboard app Freeform.

According to reports, Apple earlier introduced 5G in iOS 16 beta software for select iPhone users in the country.

End-to-end encryption

Apple has launched end-to-end encryption for most data with a new advanced data protection mode. Activating the tool will let users access their device data by authenticating their identity on an iPhone or a Mac. According to a TechCrunch report, US-based users will be able to secure data behind encryption. However, a wider rollout is expected next year.

Advanced data protection

Apple Music Sing

Apple Music Sing is a new built-in karaoke mode available to all users with iPhone 11 and above, including iPad and Apple TV. Users will have to subscribe to Apple Music, costing $10.99 per month. Users can read through the lyrics of a song on their device and control the volume of the song’s vocals.

AirDrop feature

The company has included a major change to its AirDrop feature. The ‘everyone’ option for AirDrop can be enabled for a maximum of ten minutes at a time. After the said time limit, the setting for AirDrop falls back to ‘contacts only’ and users can manually change it to ‘Everyone’.

Freeform app

Apple introduced Freeform as a digital whiteboard for users to draw objects, add media, and attach documents or notes. Users can access the app in the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

“Users can add a wide range of files and preview them inline without ever leaving the board and can even collaborate with others while on a FaceTime call,” Apple said.

The app supports files, including photos, video, audio, documents, PDFs, links to websites and map location links, and sticky notes.

In addition, Apple has improved message search for users to find photos based on content, person, or text. It has also refined the new lock screen customisation features of iOS 16 and iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display.

Apple has introduced sports score updates through the Apple TV app. Users in the US and Canada-based can access scores of games, including NBA, English Premier League, and MLB. Users in Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, the UK, and South Korea can access MLB scores via Live Activities.

The latest iOS 16.2 update provides support for Airtel 5G Plus and Jio True 5G. The models that support 5G in India include:

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2022

Here’s how to activate

Step 1: Head to the settings app on your iPhone and look for software updates to install iOS 16.2.

Step 2: After installation, head to the voice and data settings and enable 5G support.

